Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $255.07 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 3.84% of BRP worth $255,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 119,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $39,790,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 372,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. 4,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

