Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 1.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $302,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. 47,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

