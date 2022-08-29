Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322,746 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 2.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.22% of Omnicom Group worth $386,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. 13,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,430. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.