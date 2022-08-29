Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,822,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 352,068 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 4.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of TC Energy worth $723,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 69,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.