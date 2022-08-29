Biffa (LON:BIFF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 415 ($5.01) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 465 ($5.62).

Biffa Stock Down 1.3 %

Biffa stock opened at GBX 388.20 ($4.69) on Thursday. Biffa has a 1-year low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.33.

Biffa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Biffa’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

Insider Activity at Biffa

About Biffa

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

