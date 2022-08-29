Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

Shares of BNK traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.25. The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. Big Banc Split has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$19.08.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

About Big Banc Split

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.