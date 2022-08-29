Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Bank of America by 21.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 290,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,328 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 419,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 157,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 847,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,225,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

