Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XBI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.51. 543,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,689,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.