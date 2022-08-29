Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,280,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.32 on Monday, hitting $441.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day moving average of $436.59. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

