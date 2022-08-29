Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.