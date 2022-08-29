Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $855,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $561.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,402. The company has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

