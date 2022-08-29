Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.60. 66,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

