Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.85. 78,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.