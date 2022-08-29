Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 902 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,762,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.