Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) is Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises about 4.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of Bio-Techne worth $38,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.7 %

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.82. 3,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.26 and a 200 day moving average of $383.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

