Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $37,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Insider Activity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.03.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.