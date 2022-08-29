Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 5.2%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 204,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Bioventus Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
