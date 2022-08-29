Bistroo (BIST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42,350.00

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Bistroo has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $777,120.31 and approximately $42,350.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
