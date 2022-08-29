Bitcoin Confidential One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $154,409.40 and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 118.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00207749 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

