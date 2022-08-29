BitRewards (BIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $114.00

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitRewards has a market cap of $24,710.93 and approximately $114.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00154320 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitRewards is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

