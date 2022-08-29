BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.16 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.16 million and $570,809.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00094641 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00030971 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019724 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00259653 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030504 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
