Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock valued at $940,009 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

