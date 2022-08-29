Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Sells $21,086.04 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 3,532 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $21,086.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blue Apron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of APRN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -2.80. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 1,554,430 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 545,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

