BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 908,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,165,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $91.03. 155,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

