Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 801 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.93. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

