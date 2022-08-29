Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $89.99. 32,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,841. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

