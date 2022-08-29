Boston Research & Management Inc. Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,143,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,831,000 after purchasing an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 160,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 134,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,384. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

