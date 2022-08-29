Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 6.1 %

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $4.37 on Monday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,676. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

