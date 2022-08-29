Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.37. 4,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,948. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40.

