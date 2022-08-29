Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

