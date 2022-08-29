Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,590. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.99. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

