Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.55.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

