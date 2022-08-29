Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

