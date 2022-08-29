Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,886 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 220,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,572,965. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

