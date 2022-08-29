Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,910. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

