Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.71. 68,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.