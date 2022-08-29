Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $252.51. 7,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,883. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

