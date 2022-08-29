Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,941 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,941 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

