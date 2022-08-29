Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

