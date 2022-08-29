Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 700,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

