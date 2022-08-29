Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 17,785 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

