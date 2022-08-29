Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.78. 45,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

