Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 14,900 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,744. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

