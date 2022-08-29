Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SoFi Technologies worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 848,206 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 665,944 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,091,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

