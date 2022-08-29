Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 2.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $3,095,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in MSCI by 25.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI by 27.7% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $88,854,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.60. 3,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,765. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.21. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

