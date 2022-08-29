Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

TMUS traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.49. 73,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,375. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

