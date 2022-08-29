Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $33.93. 785,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,225,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

