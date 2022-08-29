Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.1 %

PSX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. 66,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,172. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

