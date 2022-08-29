Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,474,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 298,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449,909. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

