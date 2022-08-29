Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $880.50. 9,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.